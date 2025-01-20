In a special extended edition of our regular new music column, we gather a selection of the industry’s hottest tips for the year ahead…

Myles Smith

Label: RCA

Key Track: Stargazing

“The first time I heard Myles’ music, I quickly realised that his superpower is tapping into every relatable emotion, all whilst making you want to shout out his catchy, folk-inspired choruses in the blazing sun with your besties. His songs are timeless, and cryptic enough for you to ...