In a special extended edition of our regular new music column, we gather a selection of the industry’s hottest tips for the year ahead…

Doechii

Label: Capitol

Key Track: Nissan Altima

“In 2024, no other song smacked me round the face quite like Doechii and JT’s Alter Ego. It was easy to become obsessed with Alter Ego – as many did – yet the rush never gets old. The 26-year-old rapper, born Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon in Tampa, Florida, went big ...