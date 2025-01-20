In a special extended edition of our regular new music column, we gather a selection of the industry’s hottest tips for the year ahead…

Good Neighbours

Label: Polydor

Key Track: Home

“In the spirit of Glass Animals, Foster The People, Grouplove and Passion Pit before them, UK duo Good Neighbours know that every generation needs a band who will invite them to dance their way through life’s toughest moments. Building on years of experience in the industry (Oli Fox as ...