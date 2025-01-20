Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tastemakers 2025 (Part 3): Sunday (1994), Good Neighbours, Sasha Keable and more

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jan 20th 2025 at 7:01AM

In a special extended edition of our regular new music column, we gather a selection of the industry’s hottest tips for the year ahead…

Good Neighbours 
Label: Polydor
Key Track: Home 

“In the spirit of Glass Animals, Foster The People, Grouplove and Passion Pit before them, UK duo Good Neighbours know that every generation needs a band who will invite them to dance their way through life’s toughest moments. Building on years of experience in the industry (Oli Fox as ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2025