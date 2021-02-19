Tastemakers: BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo tells Music Week why she can't stop playing Rose Gray's Save Your Tears...

I’ve been enjoying Rose Gray, I just think she’s really interesting. She’s got this song called Save Your Tears, which I made Tune Of The Week on my show. I remember I sent her a voice note after I first heard it saying, ‘Thank you, this is good, this is what we want!’ I thought, ‘This is good, it’s just refreshing’.

As somebody who just enjoys music and talks about it, it’s always really fun to trace someone’s lineage through what they make, to understand what and who they’re influenced by. I just love how I can hear her childhood through what she makes. I can literally see her parents having Massive Attack, Saint Etienne or Smoke City on in the background. She’s said it in interviews and you can just hear it. You can also hear her being a fan of Morcheeba, Lily Allen, Amy Winehouse, a whole bunch of things. I just think she’s cool.

I love how the whole song is produced, it could easily fit in as something that would have come out in 1999 or 2000, but I like the pop sensibility of the vocal. On the chorus, she really goes for it and it’s really soulful, which I really like. I love that commitment to showing what she can do vocally.