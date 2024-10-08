Each year as festival season wraps up, one thing is certain – I’ll discover someone I missed on my circuit. Paula Tape is someone who I won’t miss again.

The DJ and producer moved from Chile to Europe to build her career, playing underground parties and eventually festivals including Glastonbury and Love International. She also became the first Chile-born artist to be selected for a Radio 1 residency.

Those who’ve seen her live praise her humble stage presence and fun, ...