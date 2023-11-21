Our latest Tastemaker is Rolling Stone UK's Nick Reilly, who can't get enough of South London's The Last Dinner Party. Find out why here...

It’s not long until Spotify Wrapped arrives and there’s one band I’m fully expecting to see at the top of my list: The Last Dinner Party. I’ve been obsessed with the South Londoners ever since I saw them at The George Tavern in March.

They arrived on stage looking like the Bennet sisters from Pride And ...