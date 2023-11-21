Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tastemakers: Rolling Stone UK's Nick Reilly

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Nov 21st 2023 at 3:31PM

Our latest Tastemaker is Rolling Stone UK's Nick Reilly, who can't get enough of South London's The Last Dinner Party. Find out why here...

It’s not long until Spotify Wrapped arrives and there’s one band I’m fully expecting to see at the top of my list: The Last Dinner Party. I’ve been obsessed with the South Londoners ever since I saw them at The George Tavern in March. 

They arrived on stage looking like the Bennet sisters from Pride And ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023