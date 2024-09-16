Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Tastemakers: The Guardian's music writer Shaad D'Souza

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Sep 16th 2024 at 5:00PM

Palpitations, the second album by British-born pop artist Laurel, is a reinvention of epic proportions – a full-throated reintroduction to a musician who has, to this point, been known for windswept pop and grunge-inflected folk. 

Bright, passionate and reckless in its pursuit of emotional truth, it is the work of a mature songwriter with a restless spirit. Contained in these 11 songs are all of life’s highs and lows, coated in gleaming ’80s lacquer and shot through with tension and ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024