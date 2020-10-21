Tastemakers: What's BBC Asian Network broadcaster DJ Firestarr listening to this week?

DJ Firestarr, broadcaster for BBC Asian Network, tips fast-rising MC Dutchavelli in Tastemakers this week. Find out why below...

From the start of this year, Dutchavelli reached the masses with the anthem Only If You Knew and his big break was just a matter of time after collabs with Clue, Footsie, and also the underground banger New Jack City.

His stock has continued to rise ever since, with hits and collaborations with the likes of Tion Wayne, Stormzy and M Huncho. With his new single Bando Diaries and Cool With Me alongside M1llionz doing bits, there is no letting up.

I recently connected with Duchavelli for BBC Radio and got a much better insight into his drive and passion. Knowing the music and collaborations he has coming, I only see him leading the scene and being one of the most sought-after UK artists.

His voice and flow are unique, gritty, greazy – and certainly club ready! His energy is immediately apparent and, as he told me, is something he prides himself on.

We would have already seen this via live shows this year if it wasn’t for the world pandemic, but when he does start hitting the stage, we are going to be in for intense, powerhouse performances. Dutchavelli is here to stay for many many years to come.