Tastemakers: What's BBC Introducing London's Jess Iszatt listening to this week?

Joe Turner doesn’t mess about on his latest release, Crystal Clear, jumping straight in with a catchy vocal. When I listened to this tune for the first time, I was up on my feet doing a confident two step.

The South Londoner and multi-instrumentalist makes melodies to help us forget the outside world for just a moment. He has the ability to enrapture us with the moods of the festivals we can’t attend: a feeling of raving in a field, tent or forest that music lovers, artists, and industry people are craving.

The song brings rhythmic beats and melodies to our ears. Reminiscent of chilled electronica specialists such as George Fitzgerald, Bonobo, and Four Tet, Turner would go nicely on a line up with fellow emerging London music maker, Tsha. Turner worked with long-time collaborator, Grace Middleton, on the artwork, and in a world where visibility is predominantly online, aesthetics are key.

In short, Crystal Clear is looking and sounding like a record that deserves a permanent spot on your playlist, whether at home, on the decks or just wherever the music takes us...