Tastemakers: What's BBC Introducing's Sarah Gosling listening to this week?

Sarah Gosling, presenter for BBC Music Introducing, Devon & Cornwall, on Tourists' Align.

I’ve always thought that great music seems effortless, as though it has always existed somewhere. Everything about it just makes sense. Tourists, after an almost three-year vanishing act, have created something which does just that.

Fittingly named for a group from holiday hotspot Torbay, they were among the first bands I fell for when I joined BBC Introducing as a volunteer. They played a wonderful set for us at Glastonbury in 2017, and seemed set to grow and grow. Then, they disappeared. Making a decision that took great maturity, they hunkered down to find their people, key among these is producer Daniel Schlett (The War on Drugs, DIIV). Now, they’ve hit upon a special sound.

After presenting BBC Introducing in Devon and Cornwall for two years and having seen them live (and in the street!), I can finally wax lyrical about new music. New single Align is a beast that has sprung forth fully-formed and roaring, a blisteringly brilliant blend of shoegaze, post-punk and dream pop.

It’s comforting, challenging, and feels just right. The first time I listened to it, my face broke into a grin that hurt my cheeks, and I made it my Upload Of The Week. I can’t wait to see what’s next from them.