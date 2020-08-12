Tastemakers: What's BBC Music Introducing DJ Abbie McCarthy listening to this week?

Matilda Mann’s voice has such an honest, delicate and beautiful quality to it, and when I first heard it on her debut EP If That Makes Sense I was wowed.

The 20-year-old West London singer and songwriter writes heartfelt songs about her personal experiences that somehow instantly sound like classics, in the same vein as the likes of Laura Marling and Angel Olsen.

Maybe you’re already a fan of Matilda having seen her live supporting Arlo Parks, Beabadobee or The Staves? Well, if you’re not yet on board, just push play on her gorgeous new single Robbed – which is out now via Seven Four Seven Six – then cue the goosebumps.

You can expect to get hit right in the feels by a song that’s all about being overwhelmed by the power of love. Excellently produced by respected experimentalist Fryars, it makes it crystal clear that Matilda Mann is the real deal. Her star power was recently highlighted when she came third in the Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition and it feels like it won’t be long at all now before everyone’s talking about her, so you’re welcome!