Tastemakers: What's BBC Radio 1Xtra/6 Music's Jamz Supernova listening to this month?

BBC Radio 1Xtra/6 Music DJ Jamz Supernova tells Music Week why she can't stop playing Poté's Young Lies...

I’ve been following Poté since the very beginning of his journey as an artist. Over the six years of being a fan, his evolution has played out right before my eyes. It’s rare that when an artist shifts and changes as they grow, they keep hold of their core original audience, but Poté has had me hooked at every stage.

Whilst his productions remain rooted in experimental electronic sounds, it’s his voice and songwriting that are taking centre stage. There’s a moment during his debut [online] performance of Colors where he looks down the camera lens and sings the chorus. At that moment, he exudes confidence and star power – setting the tone perfectly for what we can expect from Poté v.4.

Touring with Bonobo and having access-all-areas to Gorillaz has rubbed off on him. His latest release, Young Lies, is experimental yet accessible; it works perfectly in the club but would also go down incredibly live. Lyrically, he explores the lies we tell and hear. And vocally, his range increases on every record. Poté moves through the world with fluidity and purpose, always pushing to be inspired, refining his sound as he goes but refusing to be put into a box. I cannot wait for his album, A Tenuous Tale Of Her, to be heard and enjoyed.