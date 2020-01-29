Tastemakers: What's BBC Radio 1Xtra's Nadia Jae listening to this week?

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Nadia Jae on JAE's With Or Without EP...

Hailing from my neck of woods, the talent mecca of South London, the smooth sounding JAE is someone I’m really excited for. Having already featured as BBC Music Introducing Track Of The Week, she’s a breath of fresh air. She has a jazzy, soul sound and recently premiered her new song Take Me To on BBC Radio 1xtra.

JAE’s music has been described as a poetical soul, and she comes from a spoken word background (she previously performed as Jae Poet), which makes her an exciting addition to the already buzzing UK R&B scene that I am a huge champion of. Her debut EP With Or Without is a ear-pleasing introduction if you are new to her sound. I predict that 2020 will be a strong year for her. Right now, she is en route to becoming a household name as myself, Dotty and Jamz Supernova are all championing her on the network. Her soft, alluring and smooth sound is like nothing I have heard before, and I’m looking forward to hearing more. With the growth and elevation of the UK R&B genre, JAE will establish herself as one of the vocalists we can be truly proud of from this side of the Atlantic.