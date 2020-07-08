Tastemakers: What's BBC Radio 1Xtra's Tiffany Calver listening to this week?

Something of a new kid on the block, Scribz Riley is fresh on the scene with his second ever release Impress Me – and it is impressive to say the least (no pun intended!). UK rap heavyweight Headie One features on the record, and Scribz matches his energy. This can be a challenge for some when working with more established acts, but Scribz makes it seem like an easy task. It’s not surprising given his entry into the industry.

Although this may be the beginning of his artist career, his presence in the field behind the scenes is definitely worth celebrating. Scribz, who hails from East London, has already picked up two Grammy awards for his production, having worked with artists such as Khalid, HER, J Hus and Cardi B.

Listening to the two solo records he’s put out so far, it only makes sense that the production quality is just as classy it was for his starry collaborations, and his future is looking just as bright.

If you get a minute, I highly recommend listening to his debut single East Side, too. Scribz is not an artist I’ll be taking my eyes off any time soon, and I suggest you don’t either!