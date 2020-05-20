Tastemakers: What's BBC Radio 2's Simon Ward listening to this week?

I’ve known about Charlotte OC since 2013 when she released her EP Colour My Heart. At the time, I was working on Dermot O’Leary’s new music show at BBC Radio 2 and we all instantly fell in love with her sound.

We invited her on and she was not only an incredibly lovely person, but her performance was one of the most captivating, unique and powerful we’ve ever had. Over the years I’ve had the pleasure of working with Zoe Ball and now Rylan on Saturday afternoons, both of whom have become fans of Charlotte. On Rylan’s show, we play big pop songs, stuff from the ’90s and a lot of dance. Every now and then, we come across an artist or song that we like to call a ‘moment’. It’s a song that makes you stop, give your full attention and lose yourself. That’s exactly what Charlotte’s music does.

Her EP Oh The Agony, Oh The Ecstasy oozes quality production, beautiful vocals and its distinctive storytelling is pure ecstasy. It’s no use comparing her to other singers, she is Charlotte OC and people should be comparing themselves to her.