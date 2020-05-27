Tastemakers: What's BBC Radio Manchester's Karen Gabay listening to this week?

BBC Radio Manchester's Karen Gabay on The Devonns' soulful sound...

I have to admit I’m a sucker for Chicago soul. More often than not, music from this part of the world is full-bodied and The Devonns continue that tradition, serving up retro soul music with powerful string arrangements that are just what the world needs right now.

A version of Jamie Lidell’s Green Light, their latest release, came my way recently, and it has a gentle yet humbly magnificent sound, another classy offering from Italian label Record Kicks. On a transatlantic call to the band’s founder, Mat Ajjarapu, he told me he was banned from listening to contemporary music as a child, as he grew up in a strict Christian household. Perhaps this is where his love of soul with a pumping horn sound comes from?