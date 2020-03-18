Tastemakers: What's Beats 1/Foundation FM presenter Ellie Prohan listening to this week?

Beats 1/Foundation FM presenter Ellie Prohan on Shay D's Human Writes

There are so many reasons why I have chosen to showcase this incredible artist. Not only can I relate to her heritage, but the power behind her conscious music strikes a chord every time I delve into her world. Hailing from North London, Shay D’s upbringing and Persian background are at the core of her sound.

She’s an innate wordsmith, and her hustle, passion and drive are reflected in her DIY attitude. Shay D independently released her album Human Writes – which entered the iTunes Top 20 hip-hop chart and secured radio and Apple Music playlisting – and curated all-female hip-hop tour, Queens Of Art, which made primetime news in 2019. Her lyrics are raw, deep and truthful, there’s no filter in her expression of pain and growth.

As a child of a single parent immigrant, I find that she illustrates a painful journey that many can relate to. Human Writes is a body of work that will shake your brain in all the right ways. She’s a vital voice for the youth and I’ve had the pleasure of championing her since the day we met. This is going to be a huge year for an artist who works actively to balance out the female voices in rap music.