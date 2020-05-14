Tastemakers: What's Big Narstie listening to this week?

Rapper and TV star Big Narstie on Still Greedy's Burner collaboration Long Gone...

Discovering new artists is really important to me. I’ve been in the scene for most of my life and grew up in Brixton, South London. I love seeing new talent emerge from the ends, so with that in mind, let me introduce you to my guy, Still Greedy.

South London born and bred, Still Greedy is showing no signs of slowing down, it’s his time now. Having dropped a slew of releases, he’s been perfecting his craft since he was young. His debut mixtape Sarious was a banger and led to him being signed by legendary label Dice recordings, which is my camp. We’ve been around for nearly 20 years and now have Dice Productions, which is behind my Big Narstie Show on Channel 4.

Still Greedy has dropped collabs with AM & Skengdo on All On Me and Grizzy on Throw It Down. He and I have also worked together many times, with Smooth Criminal a good example. He’s active and someone whose rise we should all be watching. He has a new EP called Melodic Wave in the works for later this year, but for now enjoy his latest drop, Long Gone featuring Burner.