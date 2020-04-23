Tastemakers: What's Capital FM DJ Sarah Story listening to this week?

Capital FM's Sarah Story on Matrefakt's Back F'amour (feat. Poppi)...

I came across Scouse trio Matrefakt around six months ago on Instagram. From the moment I heard their tunes, I knew they were onto something special. I spent some time with them in the studio and, you know when you meet someone and they have the exact same taste in music as you? Well, this was one of those moments.

Liverpool born?and bred, the trio?do everything from deep, rolling house bangers, to slick, austere techno grooves and?live instrumentation. They have an array of production techniques beyond their years. Their talent seems endless and they sound incredible, already one of the most exciting new acts to emerge in recent times.

Back F’amour on Skream’s label Of Unsound Mind is a standout track, with soulful vocals and rolling basslines. It’s a record you can’t help but rave to! As well as making great music, they’re exceptionally modest and great craic. With support from Denis Sulta, Danny Howard, Richy Ahmed, Mella Dee and Patrick Topping, these boys are gonna?be huge, so watch?this space!