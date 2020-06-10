Tastemakers: What's Capital Xtra's DJ Semtex listening to this week?

Rappers are the voices of the voiceless. Across the world, skilled lyricists report on their environment and experiences. They amplify the pain of street life, which helps people get through their day, whether they can relate to the same pain, or just appreciate the storytelling.

London rapper DC’s ability to visualise his own tales from the ’hood in detail will establish him as a pivotal wordsmith. On Neighbourhood, he casually details an incident where he was stabbed at a party, “and don’t party the same.” It’s a sobering reminder that the streets are merciless and an echo of Nas’ immortal lllmatic psalm: “Any day could be your last in the jungle”.

We live in a time of unprecedented uncertainty. There is anger, people are dying. Governments aren’t trusted, and the future isn’t so bright for the youth. It is within this storm that the most indelible music is written. This is the environment for a rapper like DC to excel. His lyrical wizardry distinguishes him from the drillers and wave riders. It educates, entertains and soothes souls.