Tastemakers: What's Country Hits Radio presenter Una Healy listening to this week?

Country Hits Radio presenter Una Healy on Runaway June's Blue Roses

I am really enjoying new country girl group Runaway June at the minute. We are all for supporting women in country music at Country Hits Radio, and these three sassy ladies (Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne) are representing women in style. Think the Dixie Chicks but a little more pop. They formed in Nashville, Tennessee, but their music is really catching on over here, as they have proven by being chosen to perform on the main stage at this years Country To Country festival. They also supported Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty 360 world tour last year.

Their debut album Blue Roses came out last year, and the lyrics are really empowering (see Buy My Own Drinks).

My ultimate favourite is their recent hit Head Over Heels: it is such a feelgood song and a perfect break up anthem! I particularly love the lyrics to this one. It’s about not putting up with a drunk-dialling ex anymore. The production is slick and it’s a lovely blend of country and pop. It’s just really catchy and you can’t help but sing along to the infectious chorus even after just one listen.