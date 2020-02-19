Tastemakers: What's Danielle Perry listening to this week?

Absolute Radio presenter Danielle Perry on Sorry's debut LP, 925

Although Sorry have been going for a few years now – steadily building their archive of lo-fi art rock DIY wondrousness on all levels – the energy and focus I’m hearing on record right now shows the Londoners are cruising into their stride. With their debut LP 925 coming in March, their timing is perfect.

With lyrical interplay and the ability to lock into the mantra that less is most definitely better than more, Sorry are a band I haven’t been able to stop listening to and playing on Absolute Radio. Many have concurred that guitar music has been dead for a long while now, but this is the sort of thing that excites me. Thank God they’re not rushing to the chorus. Thank heavens for the discordance. Thank Domino Records for showing that you can still put out a vibey album without any outlandish awkward social media campaigns. Sorry are their own entity: you can see that from the countless DIY videos on their YouTube channel.

Sorry merge the dexterity of Karen O with the Pixies’ laissez faire attack, and I for one am thrilled. They’re exciting creative, heavy and sparkling. Roll on the next tour. Sorry not sorry.