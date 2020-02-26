Tastemakers: What's Deep Shah listening to this week?

Colors journalist Deep Shah on WizTheMC's Growing Teeth...

Every now and then, I come across an artist whose music makes an impression and resonates with me from the moment I press play. That’s exactly the case with German-based, South African-born artist WizTheMC and his exceptional new mixtape Growing Teeth.

Having exclusively produced, written, directed and designed his past projects, WizTheMC switched things up and opened up the doors to collaborate with producer Hugo, who helped bring a new flavour to Wiz’s artistry. This freshness comes through from the very first track The One, a slick cut that illustrates his clever wordplay and playful songwriting.

Throughout 10 glorious songs, WizTheMC’s immense versatility as a vocalist and songwriter shines over vibrant soundscapes that seamlessly blend pop and hip-hop. From the energetic atmospherics of Fear Of Heights and the trap-inspired Ouhhh, to poetic and explorative cuts like YIMA and Demons, WizTheMC invites us into his world as he works his magic.

Growing Teeth is an apt title: it’s a record of Wiz’s progression and maturity and, quite frankly, is a vibe from start to finish.