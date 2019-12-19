Tastemakers: What's Elf Tinsel-toes listening to this week?

It's a festive Tastemakers edition featuring Chris Kamara's Here's To Christmas...

There’s no denying it’s been a hard slog at the North Pole this year – why do we always leave the candy canes to the last minute? – but that hasn’t stopped the annual Elves Vs Reindeer football match. To get those good for nothing sleigh-pullers match fit, we stage a game mid-December each year.

Us Elves are footie mad – one Argentine lad from the grotto called Lionel even made a go of it professionally – and although there are no hard tackles pre-the big night, it’s a hard-fought game.

To get us pumped up this year, we were lucky enough to get a promo copy of a record that combines our twin passions, football and the festive season, namely Chris Kamara’s Here’s To Christmas. Kammy has selected a classic big band formation and then attacked the likes of Winter Wonderland, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and Santa Baby. Sometimes, he goes route one with big brass and vocals, but there are plenty of flicks and tricks along the way.

The Soccer Saturday stalwart’s singing certainly has more finesse than his tackling, and you won’t hear a better album by a crooning sports pundit this year. Needless to say, the Elves hammered Rudolf and his antlered-up pals 3-1. Unbelievable!