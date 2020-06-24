Tastemakers: What's Gigwise's Jessie Atkinson listening to this week?

They’ve been on the block for an unfeasible time considering their young age, but it’s in the last eight months or so that Drug Store Romeos have really started to cut through. I love the magic touch of their childlike, dreamy pop songs, where composition seemingly occurs by nature rather than design and their simple rhythms and delicate vocals are soothing mood-lifters.

The Hampshire trio have released three singles on Fiction so far and their most recent, Quotations For Locations – produced by Alt-J collaborator Charlie Andrew – feels ready-made for a Wes Anderson film. Like Nouvelle Vague, there’s something magical about this trio, who have made many a pilgrimage to play at Brixton’s Windmill venue from their home 50 miles away in Flint.