Tastemakers: What's GRM Daily A&R Saquib B listening to this week?

GRM Daily A&R Saquib B on why he's excited about the future for drill newcomer Ivorian Doll.

Ivorian Doll is one of the most exciting artists in the UK, period. The former YouTuber has been on a serious run since going solo, with her latest release Body Bag following Rumours and Queen Of Drill.

Using multiple flows, she rides a drill beat as well as anyone else in the scene. The 22-year-old has bundles of energy and, having had the pleasure of meeting her recently, I can confirm that she is a delight to be around. She has an infectious enthusiasm and belief in her abilities and that can only help on her journey to superstardom.

Ivorian Doll possesses an asset that many drill artists simply do not have: an excellent live show. She is a fantastic performer and, for me, that is an area that UK rap and drill in general need to work on, so being able to captivate a crowd will only add to her appeal. If you can find a link to her virtual Wireless set I highly recommend it.

With UK black music still heavily dominated by male artists, supporting talent as special as Ivorian Doll will go a long way towards building parity. At a time where Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion have the hottest song in the world, maybe it’s time we started to support our own queens, too?