Tastemakers: What's High Focus Records founder Fliptrix listening to this week?

High Focus Records founder Fliptrix picks out emerging rapper Rocks Foe as one to watch in Tastemakers this week...

When it comes to rap, I’m all about flow, deep lyrical content, delivery and diversity. For me, Rocks Foe is one of the illest in the game. The concepts within his music and the beats he chooses, coupled with the way he lays his bars down make him a true force to be reckoned with. He’s got the skill to move effortlessly from fierce shelling, to calm singing-style delivery, while fully maintaining his artistic integrity.

For me, this is what elevates him above a lot of the competition. He has three projects out at the moment with a new one entitled Relx Pt III set to drop soon. From the singles he’s leaked already, it’s sounding like it’s going to be a level above a lot of what’s coming out at the moment. I first discovered him with two tracks called Crushed and Law and since then I’ve always checked for his material. If he’s new to you, be sure to check out his most recent projects Legion Lacuna and Fight The Good Fight? Fight to really understand the levels of his artistry. He’s been on the scene for a minute, but hopefully his forthcoming project gives him the exposure his incredible talent deserves.