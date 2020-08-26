Tastemakers: What's ICM Partners Agent Kyle Kernohan listening to this week?

ICM Partners concerts agent says Duckwrth's SuperGood album is the sound of the Los Angeles summer.

Duckwrth’s full-length Republic Records debut, SuperGood is the soundtrack to the Los Angeles summer that we were supposed to have in 2020. As LA local Duckwrth puts it, “It’s backyard BBQ kinda good, it’s seeing your cuz you ain’t seen in a minute kinda good, it’s your crush slid in your DM kinda good. The feeling of believing in magic. It’s SuperGood.”

The album is a brilliant celebration of black music – encompassing house, R&B, Afrobeats, gospel, hip-hop and funk. The whole project is rooted in movement, dance and the idea of a hopeful future. Lead single Find A Way is a beacon of light that arrives at a time of illness, uncertainty, and confusion, at the same time serving as the soundtrack to a movement fighting for long-overdue equality, justice, and change in America.

This album makes you feel like everything’s going to be OK. That we’re going to be dancing together soon. That we don’t have all the answers, but we’re going to figure it out, together. That we really do need each other, now more than ever. And that there is still joy out there, we just need to know where to look.