Tastemakers: What's journalist Mia Hughes listening to this week?

Journalist Mia Hughes picks out Pillow Queens' In Waiting in Tastemakers this week...

Pillow Queens are an indie rock band from Dublin, made up of four queer women, who have just released their debut full-length In Waiting. They’ve had a lot of buzz building around them for a good while, especially in Ireland, and now it feels like they’re about to break in a massive way.

Listening to the record in my capacity as a music writer was my first introduction to the band, although I wasn’t certain it would be for me. Usually I like indie rock more on the hard-edged side, or softer music in a folkier vein, and Pillow Queens sit in a smooth, polished space that doesn’t fall into either, however I was sold instantly.

It’s a brilliant album.

The songs are the kind that stick immediately, you can almost feel them adhering to your brain in real time.

The way they write about love and their identity as queer artists feels so important. As a queer person myself it is something I innately understand and connect with.

It almost feels like a secret language. Most importantly, it is an album that is joyous in the face of hardships, and, right now, that’s probably something we could all use!