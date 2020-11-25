Tastemakers: What's journalist Paige Sims listening to this week?

Earmilk and Notion writer Paige Sims recommends Stats' debut album Powys 1999 in this week's Tastemakers...

Stumbling across Stats’ debut album may have been one of the best musical discoveries I’ve ever made. It felt like a record I needed and was waiting to discover – it was clearly meant to be.

Created by the brilliant Ed Seed – whose career has seen him travel the world as a musician for La Roux and Dua Lipa – Stats are a seven-piece producing power anthems for those who need a slice of electro-fuelled escapism. Swaying between ’70s art rock and glorious ’80s synths, shiny new album Powys 1999 encapsulates their sound on a body of work that reaches fuzzy, nostalgic highs.

Out now on Memphis Industries, Powys 1999 loops prismatic electronics into a silky tapestry. It’s incredibly feelgood, at times slightly dizzying, but an immersive experience of prismatic sounds nonetheless. Their

new single and album opener Come With Me is a key highlight.

I have no idea how Stats get it so right every time, but with each release they become even more exciting. Providing a haven for a range of emotions, Stats are the one constant in the world that I know can offer comfort, support and hope – and those are things that we all need lots of right now.