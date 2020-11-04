Tastemakers: What's Kerrang! & Absolute Radio DJ Sophie K listening to this week?

Nova Twins are one of the most exciting things in music right now.

It’s no secret that rock is having a massive revival, with punk at the forefront. Nova Twins are the band I can’t stop talking about or listening to and they are in constant rotation on my Kerrang! breakfast show. Their music is killer and oozes attitude. Their videos could be called ‘slick’ and one could be forgiven for assuming that a label is throwing money at them, but Londoners Amy Love and Georgia South are totally DIY in their philosophy.

What excites me most is the fact that they are everything that the world doesn’t associate with rock: they are two black women who frankly don’t care about or have time for stereotypes. Fever 333’s Jason Aalon signed them to his 333 Wreckords Crew label and I’m so glad because he puts his heart and soul into championing them.

I know we can’t go to live shows right now, but like with all alternative music, these two have to be seen live to be truly understood. Every time I’ve seen them they win over the crowd and that’s when you know a band have a great journey ahead. Nova Twins are just what rock needs.