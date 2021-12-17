Tastemakers: What's KISS DJ Esi listening to this month?

This month's Tastemaker is KISS DJ Esi, who recommends KO...

I’ve been listening to a lot of KO lately. He recently dropped a brand new mixtape called Fine Line, and I’ve had it on repeat for days and days.

He’s so good, and I think this new project shows how versatile he is as well. He’s definitely perfected his drill flow, and on the new tape and with his past couple of releases, he’s shown how talented he is with rap, even turning his hand to more melodic beats and flows.

He’s from Homerton, East London, which of course isn’t short of talented artists, with the 98s who I love as well. I think it’s sick that there’s a collective who are all so talented and are all killing it with their own releases.

My favourite songs from the tape are Without It (feat. Billy Billions), It Is What It Is, and Better Days, so if you need somewhere to start, start there! He’s also had some cold freestyles too – his Mad About Bars is at 7 million YouTube views.

This is one of my favourite projects of the year, KO’s beat selections, flow and wordplay all work perfectly, and show that he can do basically any genre and do it very well. There’s drill, rap, some slower tempo tracks too, the whole thing is hard.