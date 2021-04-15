This month in Tastemakers, Wardah Sempa, editor at Link Up TV and presenter on The Beat London FM, reveals why she can't stop listening to North London singer Mega...

Recently, I’ve been loving a super-talented North London singer called Mega. The title track from her Future Me EP has really touched me. Mega is a soul singer, who you might expect would release music with a typical R&B sound, but she never does. Her songs are always vulnerable and deep ...