Tastemakers: What's music journalist Charlotte Gunn listening to this week?

Charlotte Gunn on Model Man's Beta Sounds EP...

As I came late to my synth-naissance, discovering a ravey new dance act is something that still makes me ludicrously excited. Most recently, an impromptu Model Man gig at Studio 9294 in Hackney awoke the party in me.

The Essex duo this year released the Beta Songs EP, a follow-up to last year’s City Songs, Pt I. Mark Brandon is the piano man, whose delicate melodies are then cut up by his brother Rob, who adds experimental production techniques to create some of the most spine-tingling electronic music I’ve heard in a while.

Standout tracks from the new EP are Beta, which you might know as it’s had some radio play already, and the stunning Clarity, which fuses ambient sounds, house piano and layered beats to mesmerising effect.

Live, it’s atmospheric dance music at its best and makes for an utterly captivating show. Never before has a ropey Instagram Story prompted so many people to ask me, ‘Who’s this?’ There are no dates planned at present, but if you get a chance to see Model Man in the flesh, gather your mates together and I guarantee you’ll have a lovely time. For now, there’s the EP to enjoy