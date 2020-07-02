Tastemakers: What's photographer Jordan Rossi listening to this week?

Qhairo’s sound is immediately captivating and is enhanced by his visually distinctive style, which has put the East Londoner in conversation with some of the most talented artists in the current scene.

For me, his sound is a crossover between Frank Ocean and Mykki Blanco, but with a thoroughly British twist. There’s a grit and determination that you don’t often hear with modern acts operating within the same genres.

As a young black queer artist, his work resonates on so many levels and speaks to so many topics within today’s cultural landscape. It’s why I’m eagerly anticipating the release of the 60FootNoir EP, which reflects Qhairo’s diverse upbringing and provides a candid insight into his adolescence – it’s an honest portrait of a man wrestling with his blackness and wider identity.

Seguing from a grimy intro into softer territory, Blue Petals is at the core of the record, focusing on curiosity and sexual exploration, a provocative search into Qhairo’s romantic life. Qhairo, his music and his visuals examine culture, identity and gender. It’s hard not to see a promising future for the 27-year-old.