Tastemakers: What's Reprezent DJ Remi Burgz listening to this week?

Reprezent Radio DJ Remi Burgz on Gabzy's Summers EP...
I’ve always wondered how men process heartbreak. Stereotypically speaking, it’s assumed that men take a tougher approach than women. Thankfully Gabzy, a rising Afro-fusion artist from South East London, has decided it’s time to free the realness and lay out all the cards in his brand new EP, Summers.
The 4-track project sees him link up with New York-based producer Melvitto, who has worked with Gabzy on several previous occasions. Nothing beats a musical bromance and that’s exactly what this is.
This project breaks down the stages of dealing with a break-up from the male perspective, a concept I found so interesting and weirdly entertaining. After listening to it umpteen times, I think men might just have it worse than us ladies when it comes to emotions being all over the place.
Mandem, I’m going to need you all to have a listen and let me know if Gabzy has got it spot on! Ladies, I need you to listen too because, well, it’s weirdly entertaining but also educational.
Opening track 4 Nothin is my favourite, I mean, it’s at the top of my new ‘repeats’ playlist on Spotify. I feel as though anyone who has had an ex will relate to this. Get ready to be in your feelings a bit and remember, Gabzy put you there.