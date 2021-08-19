Tastemakers: What's Reprezent Radio & No Signal DJ Shay Shade listening to this month?

This month's Tastemaker is No Signal and Reprezent presenter Shay Shade, who recommends Amapiano star DBN Gogo...

Amapiano, commonly known as ‘The Yanos’, is the genre sweeping South Africa and it has finally reached international shores. This year, even through the pandemic, Amapiano (which in the Zulu language translates to ‘The Pianos’) has taken social media by storm and it’s here to stay.

An artist/producer I have been listening to is DBN Gogo. One of very few female Amapiano producers coming out of the scene, she has carved her own lane as one of the most exciting and unique producers in this space. In 2020, she dropped Thokoza Café with Dinho, which is the first Amapiano album to include a Francophone song (French Kiss), showing that she is not afraid to push boundaries and take the movement further. I really admire her drive and passion.

This year, she released Khuza Gogo, which trended on TikTok with everybody trying to do the challenge. What excites me the most about DBN Gogo is that she is always collaborating with upcoming artists and producers and finding new ways to showcase the greatness of Amapiano. She recently dropped an EP called Break Through with Unlimited Soul, which has definitely had me doing the ‘pouncing cat’ move. DBN Gogo is only getting bigger and better.