Tastemakers: What's songwriter & producer Lostboy listening to this week?

Fast-rising producer Lostboy has collaborated with Mabel, Little Mix, Lewis Capaldi and more. Here, he reveals why he can't stop listening to Minnesota newcomer Somegirlnamedanna's Hello I Am...

In world where over 40,000 songs are uploaded to Spotify every day, a unique debut can be pretty hard to come by. In my opinion, Somegirlnamedanna’s first release was the perfect attention-grabbing entry.

The artist’s name itself is a nod to the tidal wave of new music available now, and how hard it can be to stand out from the crowd. But Anna’s first single definitely did to me.

The sparse a capella arrangement weaves a personal introduction to the Minnesota artist. Calling and responding to herself, she details her childhood and simultaneously sketches out her future. The vaguely creepy, ‘You wanna know who I am? I’m just some girl with blood on my hands from trying to love the world’ line is offset by the answer, ‘I’m just some girl named Anna’.

After hearing it for the first time, I felt a sense of familiarity mixed with mystery. I was excited to hear more and I’ve been following her ever since. Recent EP Twenty One, Twenty Two didn’t disappoint, and it feels like she’s just getting started. We’re hoping to collaborate on something soon. We’ve never met, but thanks to this debut, it feels like we have.