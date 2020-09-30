Tastemakers: What's songwriter/producer Owen Cutts listening to this week?

Songwriter/producer Owen Cuttspicks out Willie J Healey's Twin Heavy in Tastemakers this week. Find out why he rates it so highly below...

I was first introduced to Willie J Healey’s music many years ago, and his knack for timeless songwriting was obvious even then. I invited him to London to hang out and I recorded some of his early demos.

I must admit, I had my sights set on producing his whole project, but sometimes, as a songwriter/producer, you have to learn when you’re not right for an artist and to walk away. There was no one on the planet who was going to tell Willie what to do and I loved that.

Soul and hip-hop were self-discoveries for me, and the type of music Willie makes is the kind that my dad might have handed down. It takes me back to a time where I felt like I’d been let into a secret, like the person playing it to you knew it was about to become an obsession.

His new album Twin Heavy has everything. It is music without compromise, with everything in its place. Every tug on your heartstrings is intentional.

This album is for anyone who was raised on Lennon, McCartney, Leonard Cohen and Neil Young and has been patiently waiting for the return of a messiah.