Tastemakers: What's SoundCloud's Josh Nicoll listening to this week?

I have been a big fan of Westerman since I heard his track Confirmation, which was released a couple of years ago. Not long after that, I went to see him play a brilliant sold-out show at the Jazz Cafe in London where the audience passionately sang every word of the song back to him, and I have been following him ever since.

Will Westerman, to use his full name, is a talented wordsmith and you will quickly get lost in his heartfelt songs, so it’s easy to see why fans get engrossed with his live performances. He started his career playing folk songs inspired by the likes of Neil Young and Nick Drake, and those influences remain prevalent in his songwriting. An ongoing partnership with experimental electronic producer Bullion has added a whole new dimension to his music, and the production perfectly complements the songs. Recent tracks Waiting On Design and Think I’ll Stay are full of synthetic instrumental hooks that dovetail perfectly with his storytelling. His debut album is coming out in June and I’m sure it will feature in my top albums of this year.