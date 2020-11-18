Tastemakers: What's The Fader's David Renshaw listening to this week?

The Fader's David Renshaw reveals why experimental London trio Jacquard Looms are the perfect soundtrack to winter 2020...

With the temperatures dropping and the cold, hard slog of winter ahead, I’ve been listening to the murky sounds of Jacquard Looms, which seems to fit the vibe.

The three-piece group from London plumb the same gloopy depths as King Krule for their sonics; combining trap drums and ominous synths with the experimental sounds from similarly minded Swedish artists such as Bladee and Ecco2k.

Bite is a good jumping off point, showcasing their bars alongside their trademark foggy production. Your Ugly Heart leans more into the melodic R&B side of the group, with all three vocals combining with hypnotic effect. The few songs Jacquard Looms have shared so far hint at a subterranean world you can’t help but feel pulled into. That’s something I always look for in a new artist; the sense that they exist on a different plane to those around us and are confident enough to invite others in.

The DIY nature of the UK’s underground rap scene ensures there are always artists like that bubbling under and I’d file Jacquard Looms alongside Lava La Rue and Wesley Joseph among those pushing things forward in new and exciting ways.