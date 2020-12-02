Tastemakers: What's The Line Of Best Fit's Dan Cromb listening to this week?

The Line Of Best Fit writer Dan Cromb praises the choral wonder of Norwegian trio I See Rivers in Tastemakers this week...

When I first discovered I See Rivers, the band were known for their unique brand of ‘float-folk’ and it was their first EP, Standing Barefoot, back in 2017 that initially drew me to them. Since then, the Norwegian trio have explored a variety of styles, flirting with pop on 2018’s Play It Cool EP.

Notable for their ability to utilise vocal harmonies in exceptional fashion, with their voices collectively superior than the sum of their already impressive individual parts, I See Rivers have developed a reputation as one of the most exciting bands to emerge from Norway in recent years.

I’m currently listening to their debut album Deep And Rolling Green, a substantial offering that meanders its way between folk and pop, taking in the harmonic highs along the way.

At times, it fizzes and pops with energy; elsewhere, it’s filled with blissful, reflective moments of solace. The group haven’t merely used harmonies, but weaponised them. The result is an album that invites you to sit and listen in stillness as the whole thing roams around you; a delightful vocal experience, punctuated with moments of calm.

It’s exquisite.