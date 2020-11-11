Tastemakers: What's Theodore co-founder Arnold Hattingh listening to this week?

Arnold Hattingh, co-founder of Theodore, explains why the world should be watching singer/songwriter and big sync star Astraea...

Astraea is mind-blowing. Big statement, I know, but we’re talking about an artist who is solely responsible for every aspect of telling her story, bringing new meaning to phrases such as ‘DIY’ and ‘self-produced’.

Those terms usually start and stop with production of music, but Astraea does it all: from writing and production,

to videos and artwork,

and her directness has brought about some awesome sync placements. It is through these placements that we first met, working on syncs together for major brands like Lloyds Bank, Boots and Standard Chartered.

Tonight I Run is a colossal piece of music. The exquisite four-track EP contains personal lyrics embedded within stunning cinematic soundscapes, all written and produced by Astraea. Her ethereal vocals and talented musicianship bring to mind classic artists such as Kate Bush and Tori Amos.

The lockdown video for Tonight I Run looks and sounds like it was written by a small army of writers, recorded in some massive studio with a huge team walking around just saying words. Instead, and here’s the point, all of this, everything, is the work and vision of one person. Like I said, mind-blowing.