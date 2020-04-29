Tastemakers: What's Tmrw's Tori Sharp listening to this week?

Escapism is the word of the moment, and the discovery of Tatyana’s Instagram has fulfilled my quarantine quota! Meditative melodies and cool covers flood her page, and when I heard her new track Wild Card recently, it quickly became the soothing soundtrack of lockdown. It ?threads a delicate harp sound together with synthesised beats and?a summery sonority. Be sure to check out the London-based musician for any mood-boosting music you may be in need of.

Born to Russian and English parents, Tatyana is a classically trained harpist and has toured with Neneh Cherry. ?Her music is a celestial combination of Lana Del Rey and Christine And The Queens, and the video for Wild?Card is a marvel. It manages to seem?retro and completely contemporary at the same time, with delicate aesthetics and glittering outfits; it certainly feels like another world.

Out now on Sinderlyn, it sets the bar high for coming music, but if what I’ve heard so far of her new EP is anything to go on, she’s definitely one to watch for the rest of 2020.