Tastemakers: What's Untitled 909's Chanel Kadir listening to this week?

Untitled 909 editor Chanel Kadir shines a light on rising producer Haider in Tastemakers this week...

There’s a buzz around Berlin-via-Sheffield rising artist Haider Masroor. Having been involved in the music industry for the last 15 years – producing under the DS1 moniker, managing artists, promoting and founding Breaker Breaker Records – he returned as a producer in 2019 under his own name with an EP on Aus Music. 2020 has been the year for the Berlin-based Brit to shine and break through.

And the timing feels so right. Haider stormed into the year with the brilliant Endless Clouds EP, featuring one of my favourite singles of 2020 so far, Maracuja. That set him in good stead for his next release on Warehouse Music, The Muses Come Out At Night.

Haider’s productions are filled with swagger and an effortless flair that comes with more than 10 years’ experience. Inspired by the classy house sounds of Detroit and Chicago, and the grittiness of the UK bass scene he grew up in, The Muses... is an excellent showcase of his potential, from hands-in-the-air euphoria on Bakamono, to the fun acid masterclass The Oven Door Broke. This is just the start of Haider’s new chapter.