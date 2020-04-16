Tastemakers: What's UTA's Beth Morton listening to this week?

UTA agent Beth Morton on Ren Harvieu's Strange Thing...

I can’t get enough of Ren Harvieu’s latest single Strange Thing from her new LP Revel In The Drama, which came out this month on Bella Union. The album title is apt – Ren wrote these songs after recovering from a life-threatening injury and parting from her previous record label, which led to some challenging times. After releasing her debut in 2012, she spent eight years away from the spotlight.

Ren’s music blends classic pop with contemporary influences, melodrama with emotion, glamour with vulnerability. I see the new album as a declaration of independence and strength; a demonstration of a woman being free to write what she wants and portray herself as she pleases. Strange Thing is an off-kilter love song, with Ren’s Northern accent ringing through: “Let me put my paws on you, strange thing”. I love that she’s expressing herself her own way. She is captivating on stage, and her voice is stunning. I’m delighted that this incredible artist is being appreciated all over again.