Tastemakers: What's Vevo's Carl Young listening to this month?

This month in Tastemakers, Vevo's head of music & talent Carl Young reveals why he's excited about South West London's Master Peace...

I’ve been admiring the work of Master Peace for a couple of years now, and he’s consistently stepping up his game with every release. Having been introduced to him personally in late 2018 after he released Buck Me, I’ve enjoyed how he approaches music, he brings a totally unique energy, blending genres and breaking conventions. His latest release Overdrive is an absolute bop and brings back some seriously strong nostalgic vibes for me.

He’s from Morden in South West London, and came up as a freestyler. His music and sound are hard to define and that’s what I love about him, he magically draws upon multiple genres,

eras, disciplines and delivers music that carries a certain feeling – it’s great!

I can hear Nirvana, Bloc Party, N.E.R.D and Fleetwood Mac, plus influences from the worlds of hip-hop, indie and pop. Ultimately, Master Peace delivers a refreshingly fun and youthful sound. With summer in sight and a new EP on the way soon, he is going to bring the joy and positive energy we’ve all been so desperately in need of.