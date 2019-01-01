Subscription Options
Music Week has been the leading trade media brand for the UK music industry for over 50 years, and is essential reading for anyone who needs to understand the business of music, from vinyl to streaming, from the Dublin Castle all the way to Wembley Stadium.
As well as covering industry news as and when it happens, our editorial team creates exclusive content that delves deeper into key industry issues. We have unrivalled access to the most powerful music business executives both in the UK and abroad and our unique relationships with a variety of trade bodies and chart providers, including the UK's Official Charts Company, means we are able to analyse the data and trends that lie behind the modern music industry.