Making Waves: Aerial East

Meet the Kate Bush-lovin', world-travellin' singer-songwriter...

KEY TRACK: Running Up That Hill

LABEL: Partisan

MANAGEMENT: Spacebomb

TWITTER: @Aerialeast

WHO: American singer-songwriter who inadvertently saw quite a bit of the world thanks to life in a military family.

WHAT: Her dreamy, emotionally charged vocals float over folkish tunes that have received a refreshing modern production. Echo. Synths. Heart.

WHERE: Of travel she’s a’had her share! East spent her childhood in Europe, her teenage years in Texas and now she is in New York after studying there.

DOES TRAVEL BROADEN THE MIND? An audacious yet affecting cover of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill suggests so. East has beautifully slowed the song to walking pace. “It just kind of hit me how relevant that song is to everything I was thinking and writing about,” says East.

SCREW YOU, WE’RE FROM TEXAS Fear not, the Lone Star state has given East material for her own songs, explaining: “I want to tell stories about people in Texas. I want to humanise different characters.”

SOUNDS WORLD-BEATING Sounds like it indeed. Just signed to Partisan, Aerial East’s Texan-infused, debut album is coming in 2021.