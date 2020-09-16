Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Making Waves: Baby Queen

September 16th 2020 at 1:05PM
Making Waves: Baby Queen

 

As Baby Queen, Bella Latham makes neon-bright alternative pop. Find out more about the Polydor prospect in Making Waves this week...

KEY TRACK: Medicine 
LABEL: Polydor 
MANAGEMENT: Juice Mgmt
TWITTER: @babyqueen 

WHO: Baby Queen is 23-year-old Bella Latham, who’s building a reputation for glitchy alternative pop. 

WHAT: Recent single Medicine has lyrics like a diary entry (‘I don’t feel sad/I just feel numb’) set to production that shares a neon, maximalist quality with Charli XCX. 

WHERE: Latham was born in South Africa, where she began making music aged 10 before moving to London in her late teens. Over the past few years, she’s been honing 

her style – off-kilter anthems that make you want to laugh and cry – and is busy working on new music. 

SO, WHAT’S NEXT? This month, Latham will release what she told NME
is “the biggest banger of the year – fuck everything else!” There’s also a six-track EP due later this year. It will contain a song about Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, who Latham is a big fan of. 

GOOD TO KNOW... Yes, and it’s provoked quite a fuss on social media, where Latham is a very active presence. But, fictional murderous TV characters aside, it’s Baby Queen’s candour that’s getting people hooked 

author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020