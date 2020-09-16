Making Waves: Baby Queen

As Baby Queen, Bella Latham makes neon-bright alternative pop. Find out more about the Polydor prospect in Making Waves this week...

KEY TRACK: Medicine

LABEL: Polydor

MANAGEMENT: Juice Mgmt

TWITTER: @babyqueen

WHO: Baby Queen is 23-year-old Bella Latham, who’s building a reputation for glitchy alternative pop.

WHAT: Recent single Medicine has lyrics like a diary entry (‘I don’t feel sad/I just feel numb’) set to production that shares a neon, maximalist quality with Charli XCX.

WHERE: Latham was born in South Africa, where she began making music aged 10 before moving to London in her late teens. Over the past few years, she’s been honing

her style – off-kilter anthems that make you want to laugh and cry – and is busy working on new music.

SO, WHAT’S NEXT? This month, Latham will release what she told NME

is “the biggest banger of the year – fuck everything else!” There’s also a six-track EP due later this year. It will contain a song about Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, who Latham is a big fan of.

GOOD TO KNOW... Yes, and it’s provoked quite a fuss on social media, where Latham is a very active presence. But, fictional murderous TV characters aside, it’s Baby Queen’s candour that’s getting people hooked